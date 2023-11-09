Iraq's PM meets Kurdish leader in Erbil, discusses national and regional issues
2023-11-09 23:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani held a meeting with Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani at Barzani's headquarters in the Saladin resort in Erbil Governorate, the capital of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.
According to a statement from Al-Sudani's office, both sides discussed various national issues. The leaders delved into implementing the government program, addressing significant files, and analyzing the latest security and political developments at the regional level. The discussion also encompassed the tragic events unfolding in the Gaza Strip, along with condemning the recent Zionist aggression against the Palestinian people.
Prime Minister Al-Sudani arrived in Erbil earlier on Thursday and was received by the Kurdish Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, at Erbil International Airport.
Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein and several federal government officials are accompanying the Prime Minister on this visit.