Kurdish Energy Minister Hawrami moved to advisory role in new cabinet

2019/07/22 | 02:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Long-serving

Iraqi Kurdish natural resources minister, Ashti Hawrami, will take up an

advisory role of Assistant Prime Minister for Energy Affairs in Prime Minister

Masrour Barazani’s newly-formed cabinet, Kurdish lawmakers said on Sunday.Hawrami,

the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) energy minister since 2006, is seen

as the mastermind behind the semi-autonomous region’s plans to have an energy

industry free from the Baghdad central government’s control.“Hawrami

has been appointed as an assistant to Prime Minister Masrour for energy

affairs. He will help run the energy portfolio until a new minister is

appointed,” said regional Kurdish lawmaker Sirwan Baban.Hawrami

will be entitled to “carry out and implement decisions, authorities and

policies of the Kurdistan Regional Government (Iraq) in relation to the oil and

gas sector”, a copy of the prime minister decision reviewed by Reuters showed.

The copy was verified by multiple regional officials.The

natural resources portfolio in the new regional cabinet is vacant and several

sources said Kurdish political parties are yet to reach an agreement over who

should fill the position.“There

are still differences between the key political parties over who will succeed

Hawrami,” said Baban.Barzani,

told Reuters in an exclusive interview that under his leadership, the KRG’s

focus would be to establish a “strong and constructive” relationship with

Baghdad.Chief

among issues that strained relations between the regional capital Erbil and Baghdad

is a disagreement over independent regional oil exports and revenue sharing.Baghdad

demands that the region’s oil sales must be handled by the federal oil ministry

and regional authorities contest that they have the power to sell oil and gas

produced from oilfields located inside the region.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


