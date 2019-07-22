Home › Baghdad Post › Kurdish Energy Minister Hawrami moved to advisory role in new cabinet

Kurdish Energy Minister Hawrami moved to advisory role in new cabinet

2019/07/22 | 02:30



Iraqi Kurdish natural resources minister, Ashti Hawrami, will take up an



advisory role of Assistant Prime Minister for Energy Affairs in Prime Minister



Masrour Barazani’s newly-formed cabinet, Kurdish lawmakers said on Sunday.Hawrami,



the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) energy minister since 2006, is seen



as the mastermind behind the semi-autonomous region’s plans to have an energy



industry free from the Baghdad central government’s control.“Hawrami



has been appointed as an assistant to Prime Minister Masrour for energy



affairs. He will help run the energy portfolio until a new minister is



appointed,” said regional Kurdish lawmaker Sirwan Baban.Hawrami



will be entitled to “carry out and implement decisions, authorities and



policies of the Kurdistan Regional Government (Iraq) in relation to the oil and



gas sector”, a copy of the prime minister decision reviewed by Reuters showed.



The copy was verified by multiple regional officials.The



natural resources portfolio in the new regional cabinet is vacant and several



sources said Kurdish political parties are yet to reach an agreement over who



should fill the position.“There



are still differences between the key political parties over who will succeed



Hawrami,” said Baban.Barzani,



told Reuters in an exclusive interview that under his leadership, the KRG’s



focus would be to establish a “strong and constructive” relationship with



Baghdad.Chief



among issues that strained relations between the regional capital Erbil and Baghdad



is a disagreement over independent regional oil exports and revenue sharing.Baghdad



demands that the region’s oil sales must be handled by the federal oil ministry



and regional authorities contest that they have the power to sell oil and gas



produced from oilfields located inside the region.







