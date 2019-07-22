Kurdish Energy Minister Hawrami moved to advisory role in new cabinet

2019/07/22 | 02:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Long-serving
Iraqi Kurdish natural resources minister, Ashti Hawrami, will take up an
advisory role of Assistant Prime Minister for Energy Affairs in Prime Minister
Masrour Barazani’s newly-formed cabinet, Kurdish lawmakers said on Sunday.Hawrami,
the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) energy minister since 2006, is seen
as the mastermind behind the semi-autonomous region’s plans to have an energy
industry free from the Baghdad central government’s control.“Hawrami
has been appointed as an assistant to Prime Minister Masrour for energy
affairs. He will help run the energy portfolio until a new minister is
appointed,” said regional Kurdish lawmaker Sirwan Baban.Hawrami
will be entitled to “carry out and implement decisions, authorities and
policies of the Kurdistan Regional Government (Iraq) in relation to the oil and
gas sector”, a copy of the prime minister decision reviewed by Reuters showed.
The copy was verified by multiple regional officials.The
natural resources portfolio in the new regional cabinet is vacant and several
sources said Kurdish political parties are yet to reach an agreement over who
should fill the position.“There
are still differences between the key political parties over who will succeed
Hawrami,” said Baban.Barzani,
told Reuters in an exclusive interview that under his leadership, the KRG’s
focus would be to establish a “strong and constructive” relationship with
Baghdad.Chief
among issues that strained relations between the regional capital Erbil and Baghdad
is a disagreement over independent regional oil exports and revenue sharing.Baghdad
demands that the region’s oil sales must be handled by the federal oil ministry
and regional authorities contest that they have the power to sell oil and gas
produced from oilfields located inside the region.
