Iraqi PM, KDP leader discuss security, political developments

2023-11-10 02:15:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, and the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, discussed on Thursday the latest security and political developments in the region. The two sides talked about national issues, the implementation of the government program, and the latest developments in the region. The meeting […]

