Lebanese MP confirms pact with Iraq for bold Action on Palestine at Asian Parliamentary Assembly

2023-11-10 16:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Lebanese Member of Parliament Qasim Hashem affirmed Lebanese-Iraqi decisive actions in support of the Palestine cause.

In an interview with Shafaq News Agency on the sidelines of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly in Baghdad, Hashem said that Lebanon has faced Zionist aggression since 1948, and considers Palestine a matter for the Arab and Islamic nations.

The Lebanese official, a member of the Amal Movement, a solid ally of Hezbollah, emphasized the need for bold decisions against Israel, confirming readiness for any escalation in the Lebanese front.

The discussions at the Asian Parliamentary Assembly meeting center on pressuring governments to halt the Gaza Strip conflict.

Today’s session specifically addresses the genocide and crimes against humanity in Palestine, focusing on the plight of children, women, and the elderly.