Turkmenistan and Iraq Agree Gas Deal via Iran

2023-11-10 16:00:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Turkmenistan will supply Iraq with 9 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year for five years, according to a deal agreed in Ashgabat on Wednesday. The gas will be transported via Iran in what state-run Turkmengaz describes as a swap scheme. Iraq's Ministry of Electricity confirms the meeting, but makes no […]

