2023-11-10 16:00:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By Bassam Yousif (Indiana State University, USA), Omar El-joumayle (Independent Scholar, Norway), and Jehan Baban (Iraqi Environment & Health Society, UK). Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Exploring the Water-Energy-Food nexus in context of conflict in Iraq Highlights We explore Water-Energy-Food (WEF) […]

The post Exploring the Water-Energy-Food nexus in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.