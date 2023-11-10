MIT neutralizes PKK’s drug trade and money laundering key figure
2023-11-10 16:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News / Security sources in Turkey reported on Friday that their intelligence (MIT) successfully neutralized "Yadin Bulut", the official responsible for drug trafficking and money laundering within the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), during an operation carried out in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).
According to the Anadolu Agency, the sources stated that Bulut, operating under the alias Ruzgar Suar, joined the PKK in 2015 and was active in the areas of Qandil Mountains, Khwakurk, and Avshin in KRI.
The sources added that "Bulut" was neutralized by MIT during an operation while he was involved in a drug smuggling operation in northern Iraq.