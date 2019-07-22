Kickboxing players shine in Iraq's emerging clubs

2019/07/22 | 03:35
Baghdad -INA
Yesterday concluded the championship of Iraqi clubs for the young with the participation of more than 300 players from the clubs of Iraq, which was held in the province of Babylon on the hall of Hamzah Nuri
The tournament was under the direct supervision of Major General Qassim Al-Wasiti, head of the Iraqi Central Federation of Kickboxing, said the spokesman of the Iraqi Central Committee for Kickboxing, Ahmed Rahim Nima.The federation lacks financial support despite our multiple appeals, Naima said.
