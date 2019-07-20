Home › Baghdad Post › New audio confirms Iran lashing out in hostile disregard for int'l law

New audio confirms Iran lashing out in hostile disregard for int'l law

2019/07/22 | 04:10



release Sunday of an audio recording has shed new light on the seizure of a



British-flagged tanker at the hands of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard as tensions



flare in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.The



audio released by maritime security risk firm Dryad Global shows that a British



frigate was too far away from the targeted tanker to keep it from being



diverted into an Iranian port despite UK efforts to keep it from being boarded.On



the recording, a stern-voiced British naval officer insists that the UK-flagged



oil tanker Stena Impero must be allowed to sail through the Strait of Hormuz



even as Iranian paramilitary forces demand — successfully — that the vessel



change course.The



audio shows how Britain’s once mighty Royal Navy was unable to prevent the



ship’s seizure, which has been condemned by Britain and its European allies as



they continue to call for a reduction of tensions in the vital waterway.The



free flow of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is of critical importance to



the world’s energy supplies because one-fifth of all global crude exports pass



through the narrow waterway between Iran and Oman.In



the recording, an Iranian officer can be heard telling the Stena Impero to



change course, saying: “You obey, you will be safe.”“Alter



your course to 360 degrees immediately, over,” the Iranian officer says, adding



that the ship is wanted for security reasons.A



British naval officer from the HMS Montrose frigate that was patrolling the



area around the Strait of Hormuz is heard telling the Stena Impero, which had a



crew of 23 on board, that its passage must be allowed.“Sir,



I reiterate that as you are conducting transit passage in a recognized



international strait, under international law your passage must not be



impaired, intruded, obstructed or hampered,” the unidentified British officer



says.The



British officer then tells an Iranian patrol boat: “Please confirm that you are



not intending to violate international law by unlawfully attempting to board



the MV Stena.”His



words did nothing to deter the Iranians.British



officials say the HMS Montrose was roughly 60 minutes from the scene when the



Iranians took control of the tanker, too far away to intervene effectively.Iranian



officials say the seizure of the British oil tanker was a justified response to



Britain’s role in impounding an Iranian supertanker two weeks earlier off the



coast of Gibraltar, a British overseas territory located on the southern tip of



Spain.Friday’s



seizure comes amid heightened tensions between the US and Iran stemming from



President Donald Trump’s decision last year to pull the US from Iran’s nuclear



accord with world powers and reinstate sweeping sanctions. The US has also



expanded its military presence in the region, while Iran has begun openly



exceeding the uranium enrichment levels set in the nuclear accord to try to



pressure Europe into alleviating the pain caused by the sanctions.







#Iran publishes video showing the Revolutionary Guard raise the #Iranian flag on the #British #OilTanker it seized#BaghdadPost #IranWar #TerrorismOfIran#IranRegimeChange pic.twitter.com/g1VD8qvpj9



— The Baghdad Post (@BaghdadPostPlus) July 21, 2019



European



nations, which are trying to save the nuclear deal and keep Iran from



isolation, have tried to come up with ways to keep trading with Iran but have



run smack into Trump’s sanctionsBritish



Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said the government plans to spell out its



response in a briefing to Parliament on Monday. Officials have said a military



response is extremely unlikely and Britain has taken steps to bolster its



diplomatic efforts.The



tanker seizure comes at a ticklish time for Britain, which on Wednesday will



see a new prime minister replace Theresa May. The two contenders for the job



are front-runner Boris Johnson and Hunt, who has a key role in dealing with the



shipping crisis.British



officials say they have no good military options, especially because the tanker



is in a secure Iranian port with a heavy military presence. Defense Minister



Tobias Ellwood on Sunday reiterated calls for a tamping down of tensions.“Well,



firstly we need to try and de-escalate this,” he told Sky News. “There has been



a ratcheting up of tensions in the Middle East.”Ellwood



called the seizure “a hostile act” but conceded that the British Royal Navy “is



too small to manage our interests across the globe” and that this would be an



issue for the next prime minister to handle.











UK Deputy Defense Secretary says #Iran should be confronted, not only for threatening shipping lanes, but also proxy negative influence in #Syria, #Yemen, #Iraq, #Bahrain& #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/ABomRtcGnL



— The Baghdad Post (@BaghdadPostPlus) July 21, 2019







Britain



is adding to its military profile in the region but it does not have the naval



resources that would be needed to protect all of its shipping interests.The



seizure of the British-flagged tanker is proving popular inside Iran.In



Tehran, some 160 lawmakers issued a joint statement Sunday praising the



interception of the British-flagged vessel by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, which



has released video of the seizure showing Iranian commandos in black ski masks



and fatigues rappelling from a helicopter onto the vessel.







Video of the #terrorist #IRGC #Navy Aviation and Special Forces hijacking the #British #tanker Stena Impero in the #StraitOfHormuz on FridayInternational community must protect ships from these pirates#BaghdadPost #IranWar #TerrorismOfIran #IranRegimeChange pic.twitter.com/loPEnqqiE9



— The Baghdad Post (@BaghdadPostPlus) July 20, 2019



Iran’s



Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif used the opening session of the



Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) forum in Venezuela on Saturday to blast US foreign



policy under Trump.“A



new wave of extreme one-sided adventurism from the United States is the main



theme and the challenge that we all face in one way or another,” he said. “It’s



threatening peace and stability all around the world in different ways.”At



the same time, Britain is gaining support among its traditional European



allies. Germany’s foreign minister warned Iran that its seizure of commercial



vessels is contributing to an “escalation spiral” that could lead to war.Foreign



Minister Heiko Maas was quoted Sunday in the Bild newspaper as saying the



seizure of the British tanker and the temporary detention of another has made



the situation in the Gulf “a lot more serious and dangerous than it has been.”



He said European efforts are focused on keeping diplomatic channels open with



“voices of reason” despite the challenges involved.“This



is about preventing war,” he said.







(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Therelease Sunday of an audio recording has shed new light on the seizure of aBritish-flagged tanker at the hands of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard as tensionsflare in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.Theaudio released by maritime security risk firm Dryad Global shows that a Britishfrigate was too far away from the targeted tanker to keep it from beingdiverted into an Iranian port despite UK efforts to keep it from being boarded.Onthe recording, a stern-voiced British naval officer insists that the UK-flaggedoil tanker Stena Impero must be allowed to sail through the Strait of Hormuzeven as Iranian paramilitary forces demand — successfully — that the vesselchange course.Theaudio shows how Britain’s once mighty Royal Navy was unable to prevent theship’s seizure, which has been condemned by Britain and its European allies asthey continue to call for a reduction of tensions in the vital waterway.Thefree flow of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is of critical importance tothe world’s energy supplies because one-fifth of all global crude exports passthrough the narrow waterway between Iran and Oman.Inthe recording, an Iranian officer can be heard telling the Stena Impero tochange course, saying: “You obey, you will be safe.”“Alteryour course to 360 degrees immediately, over,” the Iranian officer says, addingthat the ship is wanted for security reasons.ABritish naval officer from the HMS Montrose frigate that was patrolling thearea around the Strait of Hormuz is heard telling the Stena Impero, which had acrew of 23 on board, that its passage must be allowed.“Sir,I reiterate that as you are conducting transit passage in a recognizedinternational strait, under international law your passage must not beimpaired, intruded, obstructed or hampered,” the unidentified British officersays.TheBritish officer then tells an Iranian patrol boat: “Please confirm that you arenot intending to violate international law by unlawfully attempting to boardthe MV Stena.”Hiswords did nothing to deter the Iranians.Britishofficials say the HMS Montrose was roughly 60 minutes from the scene when theIranians took control of the tanker, too far away to intervene effectively.Iranianofficials say the seizure of the British oil tanker was a justified response toBritain’s role in impounding an Iranian supertanker two weeks earlier off thecoast of Gibraltar, a British overseas territory located on the southern tip ofSpain.Friday’sseizure comes amid heightened tensions between the US and Iran stemming fromPresident Donald Trump’s decision last year to pull the US from Iran’s nuclearaccord with world powers and reinstate sweeping sanctions. The US has alsoexpanded its military presence in the region, while Iran has begun openlyexceeding the uranium enrichment levels set in the nuclear accord to try topressure Europe into alleviating the pain caused by the sanctions.#Iran publishes video showing the Revolutionary Guard raise the #Iranian flag on the #British #OilTanker it seized#BaghdadPost #IranWar #TerrorismOfIran#IranRegimeChange pic.twitter.com/g1VD8qvpj9— The Baghdad Post (@BaghdadPostPlus) July 21, 2019Europeannations, which are trying to save the nuclear deal and keep Iran fromisolation, have tried to come up with ways to keep trading with Iran but haverun smack into Trump’s sanctionsBritishForeign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said the government plans to spell out itsresponse in a briefing to Parliament on Monday. Officials have said a militaryresponse is extremely unlikely and Britain has taken steps to bolster itsdiplomatic efforts.Thetanker seizure comes at a ticklish time for Britain, which on Wednesday willsee a new prime minister replace Theresa May. The two contenders for the jobare front-runner Boris Johnson and Hunt, who has a key role in dealing with theshipping crisis.Britishofficials say they have no good military options, especially because the tankeris in a secure Iranian port with a heavy military presence. Defense MinisterTobias Ellwood on Sunday reiterated calls for a tamping down of tensions.“Well,firstly we need to try and de-escalate this,” he told Sky News. “There has beena ratcheting up of tensions in the Middle East.”Ellwoodcalled the seizure “a hostile act” but conceded that the British Royal Navy “istoo small to manage our interests across the globe” and that this would be anissue for the next prime minister to handle.UK Deputy Defense Secretary says #Iran should be confronted, not only for threatening shipping lanes, but also proxy negative influence in #Syria, #Yemen, #Iraq, #Bahrain& #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/ABomRtcGnL— The Baghdad Post (@BaghdadPostPlus) July 21, 2019Britainis adding to its military profile in the region but it does not have the navalresources that would be needed to protect all of its shipping interests.Theseizure of the British-flagged tanker is proving popular inside Iran.InTehran, some 160 lawmakers issued a joint statement Sunday praising theinterception of the British-flagged vessel by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, whichhas released video of the seizure showing Iranian commandos in black ski masksand fatigues rappelling from a helicopter onto the vessel.Video of the #terrorist #IRGC #Navy Aviation and Special Forces hijacking the #British #tanker Stena Impero in the #StraitOfHormuz on FridayInternational community must protect ships from these pirates#BaghdadPost #IranWar #TerrorismOfIran #IranRegimeChange pic.twitter.com/loPEnqqiE9— The Baghdad Post (@BaghdadPostPlus) July 20, 2019Iran’sForeign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif used the opening session of theNon-Aligned Movement (NAM) forum in Venezuela on Saturday to blast US foreignpolicy under Trump.“Anew wave of extreme one-sided adventurism from the United States is the maintheme and the challenge that we all face in one way or another,” he said. “It’sthreatening peace and stability all around the world in different ways.”Atthe same time, Britain is gaining support among its traditional Europeanallies. Germany’s foreign minister warned Iran that its seizure of commercialvessels is contributing to an “escalation spiral” that could lead to war.ForeignMinister Heiko Maas was quoted Sunday in the Bild newspaper as saying theseizure of the British tanker and the temporary detention of another has madethe situation in the Gulf “a lot more serious and dangerous than it has been.”He said European efforts are focused on keeping diplomatic channels open with“voices of reason” despite the challenges involved.“Thisis about preventing war,” he said.