Asian Parliaments issue recommendations on Gaza crisis
2023-11-10 22:45:04 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News / The Permanent Political Committee of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly presented 15 recommendations in its concluding statement after its meeting in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.
The statement highlighted the rapidly changing regional and international dynamics, expressing concern over the escalating aggression in the Palestinian territories, particularly Gaza. The committee condemned the brutal attacks, including airstrikes on hospitals, schools, mosques, and homes, terming them as genocide and calling for international intervention to halt these violations.
Emphasizing the Palestinians' right to struggle for an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital, the statement urged an immediate cessation of all forms of aggression, the lifting of the unjust blockade on Gaza, and the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people. Additionally, it called for the establishment of a reconstruction fund for cities destroyed by the criminal Zionist entity.
The statement called on the international community to adopt unified standards in addressing similar issues, exert pressure on the Zionist entity to stop the war immediately, and adhere to international humanitarian agreements. It stressed the threat posed to peace and security in the Middle East by the Zionist entity's occupation and aggression against Palestinian, Syrian, and Lebanese territories.
Furthermore, the statement rejected the criminal Zionist entity's plans to annex the entire Jordan Valley, northern Dead Sea, and settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories. It opposed the forced displacement plans targeting Gaza and the West Bank, urging an end to the Zionist entity's occupation and aggression in Palestinian, Syrian, and Lebanese lands.
The committee urged the release of all Palestinian and Arab prisoners from the prisons of the criminal Zionist entity, as well as the cessation of all Judaization projects targeting Islamic and Christian holy sites. Finally, it called on the International Criminal Court to conduct a comprehensive investigation into war crimes committed in Gaza and requested international parliament members to exclude the Zionist entity from the counter-terrorism committee.