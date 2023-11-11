President Barzani, UK ambassador discuss bilateral relations
2023-11-11 00:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News / Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with the British Ambassador to Iraq, Stephen Charles Hitchen, on Friday to explore ways to enhance Britain's relations with Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, as well as relations between Erbil and Baghdad. They also discussed resolving issues between the two Kurdish cities and the internal situation in the region, according to a presidential statement.
The statement highlighted the positive nature of the recent meeting between the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan. Both parties emphasized the importance of continuing negotiations between Erbil and Baghdad to address outstanding issues, with reference to the upcoming visit of the federal government's prime minister to the Kurdistan Region.
Another aspect of the meeting addressed the impact of tensions in the Middle East. Both sides agreed on the necessity of protecting the security and stability of the region and preventing Iraq from becoming entangled in broader regional issues.
The statement further pointed out that the protection of international coalition forces in Iraq, Iraq's relations with its neighbors, and various other matters of mutual interest were additional focal points during the meeting.