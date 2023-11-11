Construction of Stormwater Networks in Basra

2023-11-11 05:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Baghdad-based Sar Albraa for General Contract and Trade has won a contract with the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) for the "Construction of Stormwater and Water Networks in Al Kubiya Neighbourhood, Basra Governorate." The contract is valued at $235,510. The potential end date is given as Thursday, October 23, 2025. […]

