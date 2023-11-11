2023-11-11 05:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By Adam Lucente for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Iraq struggles to thwart Iran proxies' attacks as US ups rhetoric The Iraqi government is trying to avoid becoming a battleground in the Israel-Hamas war as Iran-backed militias continue […]

