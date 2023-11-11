Iraq News Now

Iraqi armed groups attack US base in Syria

2023-11-11 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraqi armed factions said they targeted a US military base in Syria's Rmelan area on Saturday with two Explosive-laden drones.

The uncrewed aerial vehicles managed to reach their target and achieve "direct hits", a press release by the group read.

Earlier today, an armed drone targeted al-Hariri military base, which houses US and other international troops near Erbil, the capital city of the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

The attacks are the latest in a series on US troops in Iraq and Syria as tensions soar in the Middle East over the Israel-Hamas war.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani has pledged to pursue those responsible for recent attacks on three military bases in Iraq hosting international coalition advisers, including Ain al-Asad in western Iraq, a military base near Baghdad's international airport and Harir in Erbil.

