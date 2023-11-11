CBI achieves +$1 bn in forex sales

2023-11-11 15:00:08 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / During the past week, the Iraqi Central Bank (CBI) reported total sales of over $1 billion in its auction. According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, CBI sold $1,146,308,909 over the five days of the auction, averaging $229,261,781 per day. This marks an increase from the previous week's total of $997,084,686.

Thursday saw the highest dollar sales at $214,019,721, while Tuesday reported the lowest at $195,939,796.

Our correspondent highlighted that foreign remittance sales during the past week amounted to $1,007,460,909, showing an 86% increase compared to cash sales, which amounted to $138,840,000.

The sales, both in cash and remittances, were utilized to finance foreign trade. The selling rate for documentary credits and international settlements for electronic cards stood at 1,305 dinars per dollar. Meanwhile, the selling rate for foreign remittances and cash sales was set at 1,310 dinars per dollar.