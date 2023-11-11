Kurdistan PM meets UK Ambassador for talks on regional issues and bilateral ties

2023-11-11 16:45:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Today, Saturday, Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, held a meeting with the British Ambassador to Iraq, Stephen Charles Hitchen. According to a KRG statement, the meeting covered the latest developments regarding the political and security situation in Iraq and the region. Additionally, discussions focused on resolving disputed issues between the Region and the federal government, along with exploring ways to enhance bilateral relations.

Both parties emphasized the importance of protecting Iraq's security and stability, avoiding regional conflicts and wars, and ensuring the safety of the Global Coalition forces, embassies, and diplomatic missions in the country, as stated in the press release.

The statement concluded by highlighting the meeting's discussion on the necessity of holding parliamentary elections in Kurdistan on schedule, and addressing the ongoing preparations for the elections.