USD exchange rates decline in Baghdad and Erbil

2023-11-11 17:15:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / On Saturday, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar decreased in both Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, with the closure of the stock exchange.

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, the dollar rates dropped after the closure of the main Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges in Baghdad, reaching 163,150 IQD for $100. This is a decrease compared to the morning rates of 164,750 IQD for $100.

Our correspondent noted that selling prices in exchange offices in local markets in Baghdad also decreased, with the selling rate at 164,250 IQD for $100 and the buying rate at 162,250 IQD for $100.

In Erbil, the dollar also experienced a decrease, with the selling rate at 163,200 IQD for $100 and the buying rate at 163,000 IQD for $100.