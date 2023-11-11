Arab-Islamic Summit: Iraq renews support for independent Palestinian state, denounces Israeli Actions

2023-11-11 17:45:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid reiterated Iraq's unwavering backing for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

Speaking at the Extraordinary Arab-Islamic Joint Summit in Riyadh on Saturday, President Rashid condemned Israeli violations of international laws in the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip.

In his address, President Rashid reaffirmed Iraq's firm stance, calling for the "fulfillment of Palestinian hopes and a just resolution to the conflict."

He strongly criticized "the occupier's policies of revenge and collective punishment against the Palestinian people," condemning "blatant violations of international humanitarian laws, particularly attacks on residential areas, hospitals, and civilian facilities that have resulted in numerous casualties, predominantly among children, women, and the elderly."

President Rashid outlined key steps to address the crisis:

1. Urging the international community to take decisive action, condemning systematic Israeli attacks and severe violations and calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

2. Advocating for swift and concrete measures to allow unrestricted entry of humanitarian aid convoys into Palestinian territories for immediate relief.

3. Emphasizing that suspending telecommunication within the Gaza Strip aims to isolate two million inhabitants, expose war crimes, and facilitate the work of international organizations, particularly UNRWA.

President Rashid concluded by denouncing the “occupation's current actions as a criminal attempt to displace Palestinians from their homes, branding it a reprehensible and unequivocally rejected policy.”