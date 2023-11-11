Solidarity protest in Baghdad: Iraqi and Palestinian flags wave in support of Gaza's children

2023-11-11 19:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Amid Palestinian and Iraqi flags, with the distinctive keffiyeh serving as a symbol of Palestinian identity, dozens of individuals, predominantly women and children, gathered in a demonstration to express solidarity with the children of Gaza who are currently enduring the Israeli military's offensive in the Gaza Strip.

The protest, titled "Iraqi Children Support Gaza's Children", took place in the Yarmouk area in central Baghdad. The participants aimed to raise awareness about the suffering of Gaza's children. Notably, some protesters symbolically carried children covered in blood, representing the impact of the ongoing Israeli bombardment.

It is noteworthy that reliable sources indicate that a child dies every 10 minutes in Gaza, with the Secretary-General of the United Nations confirming that the Strip has become a graveyard for children.

Gaza is currently facing a tragic situation on multiple levels, exacerbated since the events of October 7th. The continuous Israeli bombardment, escalating to the targeting of hospitals, has led to dire circumstances.

Israeli authorities have imposed a complete blockade on the Gaza Strip, restricting entry and exit amid relentless airstrikes. This has resulted in what international organizations describe as "massacres", with children and women being the primary victims.

Despite international pleas, Israel has refused to cease the war or permit the entry of essential aid to the besieged population in Gaza.