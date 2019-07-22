Russian air strike kills 16 civilians in northwest Syria

2019/07/22 | 11:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
A Russian air strike on a market in northwest Syria killed 16 civilians on Monday, a monitor said, in the latest violence to plague the country’s last major opposition bastion.At least 35 other people were wounded in the raid that hit “a wholesale vegetable market in the town of Maaret Al-Numan,” the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
