Iraqi government delegation to address oil issues in Kurdistan Region

2023-11-11 20:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ A delegation from the Iraqi government, led by the Oil Minister, is scheduled to visit Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Sunday.

The official spokesperson for the Kurdistan Regional Government, Peshwa Hawrami, said, "Federal Oil Minister Hayan Abdul-Ghani, along with his accompanying delegation, is set to visit the Kurdistan Region tomorrow."

Hawrami highlighted that this visit follows an agreement between the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, and Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani to address issues related to the oil file.

"The primary focus of the meetings will revolve around the challenges concerning oil production expenses and the procedures for resuming the export of oil from the Kurdistan Region," he noted, adding that "the delegation is expected to remain in the Region for two to three days."

Oil is Iraq's most valuable natural resource. It accounts for over 90% of the country's exports and is a significant source of government revenue. The oil fields in Kurdistan are precious and have been a source of conflict between the Kurdish and Iraqi governments.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Iraqi government have been at odds over the control of oil revenues for many years. The KRG has argued that it should have the right to control its territory's oil and sell it independently. The Iraqi government has argued that the oil belongs to all Iraqis and that the KRG should not be allowed to sell it independently.