Arab-Islamic Summit: Iraqi and Palestinian presidents discuss ongoing aggression in Gaza

2023-11-11 21:45:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On the sidelines of the joint Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid engaged in discussions with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, addressing the situation in Palestine and the relentless aggression against the Gaza Strip. The talks also delved into the potential repercussions on regional stability and security.

A statement from President Rashid's office emphasized Iraq's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

The President condemned the "brutal attacks on civilians," urging the international community to fulfill its legal and moral responsibilities, ensuring justice, protection for civilians, and the establishment of safe passages.

President Rashid underscored the importance of cooperation, coordination, and unified positions on mutual concerns to enhance the prospects of peace and stability in the region.

In response, President Abbas expressed appreciation for Iraq's steadfast support for the Palestinian cause from both the government and the people. He highlighted these positions as a testament to the deep bonds and ties uniting the two brotherly nations. President Abbas drew attention to the current blatant aggression against the Palestinian people, urging the international community to take decisive and deterrent measures for their safety.