2023-11-12 05:45:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

From Kurdistan24. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. New, modern park to be built in Erbil A large-scale park is to be constructed in Erbil at a cost of more than $1 million, according to a statement from the Erbil Governorate. Click […]

