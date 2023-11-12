Contract Awarded for Rehabilitation of Damaged Houses in Sinjar

2023-11-12 05:45:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Fallujah-based Aswar Al-Dammam for General Contracting has won a contract with the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) for the "Rehabilitation of 153 Damaged Houses in Sinjar District, Ninewa Governorate". The contract is valued at $665,752.38. The potential end date is given as Sunday, April 27, 2025. (Source: UN)

