Nechirvan Barzani welcomes first Qatari Consul General in KRI
2023-11-12 12:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News / Nechirvan Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Region (KRI), welcomed Hussein Ali Saleh Alfadhala, the first Qatari Consul General in the Region, following the opening of Qatar's Consulate General in Erbil.
In a statement released by the Regional presidency today, it was noted that during the meeting, President Nechirvan Barzani congratulated Alfadhala on assuming his position and expressed full support from the relevant authorities in KRI to ensure the success of his duties.
President Barzani emphasized the region's readiness to enhance its relation with the State of Qatar.
On his part, the Qatari Consul General conveyed greetings from the Amir of Qatar to President Nechirvan Barzani, expressing his delight at the opening of the consulate in the Region and commencing his duties.
Alfadhala affirmed his commitment to making every effort to advance Qatar's relations with the Kurdistan Region, particularly in the economic field.
The latest developments in the region in general and a range of issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting, according to the statement.