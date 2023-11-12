USD/IQD rate sharply drops in Baghdad, Erbil
2023-11-12 12:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) rose in the forex markets of the Iraqi capital city, Baghdad, on Sunday.
Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges traded the USD at a rate of 163,000 IQD to 100, 1,750 IQD below Saturday.
The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 164,000 and 162,000 IQD to 100, respectively.
In the capital city of the Kurdistan region, the USD selling and buying rates stood at 163,000 and 162,900 IQD to 100, respectively.