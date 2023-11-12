Exxon Mobil exits West Qurna 1 oilfield, replaced by PetroChina

2023-11-12 16:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – A senior official in the Iraqi oil sector stated on Saturday that Iraq and the US energy company Exxon Mobil signed a settlement deal allowing PetroChina to take over as the primary contractor of the oilfield. The Deputy Director of Basra Oil Company (BOC), Hassan Mohammed, told Reuters that the Iraqi Oil […]

