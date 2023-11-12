2023-11-12 17:15:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Joint Operations Command announced on Saturday the execution of a "surprise" military operation targeting a "terrorist" cell consisting of four members, including two suicide bombers, in the northern Wadi Tharthar region in Saladin. The operation resulted in the death of an Iraqi soldier.

In a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, the security forces continue to carry out their specialized duties in pursuing criminal terrorist elements, under the direct supervision of the Saladin Operations Commander and the oversight of the Joint Operations Command/Targeting Cell. The statement noted that the Saladin Operations Command, in coordination with the Ground Forces Command, carried out a surprise operation that resulted in the killing of a terrorist cell consisting of four members, two of whom were wearing explosive belts in the northern Wadi Tharthar area within the Saladin Operations sector.

It further mentioned, "In this operation, a knight from the heroic security forces of the first battalion of the 91st Brigade in the Wadi al-Abara area martyred. The martyr, Malik Kazem Atiya, had the honor of confronting one of the suicide bombers and eliminating him. This heroic martyr will remain an icon of pride, a chant of sacrifice, and a banner for sacrificing on the path of completely purifying our national soil from the dens of terrorism."

According to the statement, "This surprise operation was supported by the Air Force, which played its role with the courage of our brave hawks."

The statement emphasized that "our preemptive operations continue against the remaining elements of ISIS, receiving painful blows from Iraq and its men."