2019/07/22 | 16:20



Baghdad /INA







Today, Iraqi ministry of foreign affairs declared obtaining approval on opening Iraqi embassy in New Zealand, as the ministry's statement said, which INA agency received a copy of, that "acting head of Asia and Australia department Hamid Abbas met with New Zealand ambassador in Baghdad Tredene Dobson".







Added that "Dobson had informed ministry of foreign affairs about her country approval on opening Iraqi embassy there, and she expressing readiness to offer all forms of the needing support and facilitiesabout this ".







From his side, Abbas confirmed that "it regarded a further step toward strengthen the political, economic, cultural and security relations between the two friendly countries".



















