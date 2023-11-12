Iraq confirms commitment to OPEC+ agreement

2023-11-12 18:15:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Oil confirmed on Friday its commitment to the production levels set by OPEC+. Regarding recent press reports talking about an increase in Iraq’s oil exports, the Iraqi Oil Ministry clarified in a statement that the increase in exports of some oil-producing countries, including Iraq, is a normal matter […]

