Iraq bolsters foreign exchange assets to finance trade

2023-11-12 19:45:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Officials from the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) held intensive meetings with US officials in Abu Dhabi recently to discuss external transfers to cover imports. A source in the Iraqi government told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that Iraq strengthened its assets in the yuan currency through the Singapore Development Bank to […]

