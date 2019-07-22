Home › INA › Popular crowd and security force continue Will of Victory operation

Popular crowd and security force continue Will of Victory operation

2019/07/22 | 16:20



Baghdad/ INA







Today, Popular crowdand security forcesproceed the second phase of Will of Victory operation north of Baghdad, as the Popular crowds' statement said, which INA agency received a copy of, that the forces proceed their operation predicate by Iraqi air force on the third day.







Added that "the forces achieved a progress during the last two days, within the second phase and going on to clearing and inspection more area northern Baghdad".







The forces had been proceeded the operation on Saturday 20 July 2019, on Sunday the second day of the operation they could inspect 48 villages and secure number of orchards and agricultural roads.



















(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Baghdad/ INAToday, Popular crowdand security forcesproceed the second phase of Will of Victory operation north of Baghdad, as the Popular crowds' statement said, which INA agency received a copy of, that the forces proceed their operation predicate by Iraqi air force on the third day.Added that "the forces achieved a progress during the last two days, within the second phase and going on to clearing and inspection more area northern Baghdad".The forces had been proceeded the operation on Saturday 20 July 2019, on Sunday the second day of the operation they could inspect 48 villages and secure number of orchards and agricultural roads.