Iraqi Kurdistan to resume oil production within three days

2023-11-12 21:15:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul-Ghani, expected on Sunday to reach an agreement with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and foreign oil companies operating in Iraqi Kurdistan to resume oil production from the region’s oilfields within three days. During his visit to Erbil, Abdul-Ghani said that Iraq reached an understanding with […]

