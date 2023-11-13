Iraqi Air Force destroys ISIS hideouts, kills two terrorists in Salah Al-Din

2023-11-13 00:15:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The spokesperson of the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Yahya Rasoul, announced on Sunday that the Iraqi Air Force destroyed a hideout belonging to ISIS and killed two terrorists in Salah Al-Din governorate, north of Baghdad. UN experts said in a report issued last August that the ISIS group still commands […]

