Al-Sadr calls for boycotting Provincial Council Elections

2023-11-13 12:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Muqtada al-Sadr, the leader of the Sadrist Movement, urged his supporters to boycott the upcoming provincial council elections, asserting that such abstention would diminish the elections' legitimacy both domestically and internationally.

Responding to his supporters' inquiries about participating in the elections, al-Sadr emphasized the importance of the Sadrists' unity, obedience, and loyalty, stating that these qualities are what distinguishes the Sadr base.

Expressing disappointment, al-Sadr stated, "Your participation with the corrupt saddens me greatly. Your boycott of the elections brings me joy and annoys the enemies, reducing the legitimacy of the elections globally and internally, minimizing the influence of the corrupt and the followers over our beloved Iraq. May God protect it from all harm and from every corrupt and oppressor."

Al-Sadr continued, highlighting the global and regional conditions affecting Iraq, "The world and regional situation indicate the circumstances in Iraq. Therefore, we must be cautious and constantly prepared, as the enemy lies in wait for our Iraq and our sanctities. Please be alert."

This announcement follows Muqtada al-Sadr's decision on June 15, 2022, to withdraw from the political process in the country and abstain from participating in any upcoming elections to avoid aligning with "corrupt politicians."

The statement was made during a meeting in Najaf with members of the Sadr parliamentary bloc, who had resigned from the parliament eight months after the legislative elections held on October 10, 2021. Following the withdrawal of the Sadrists, the Coordination Framework, consisting of all major Shiite factions except the Sadrist Movement, successfully formed a government in October 2022, with Mohammed Shia al-Sudani as the prime minister.