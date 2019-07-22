Britain’s May chairs emergency session on Iran-seized tanker

2019/07/22 | 17:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- British
Prime Minister Theresa May chaired an emergency security session on Monday to
discuss how to respond to Iran’s seizure of a British-flagged tanker in the
Strait of Hormuz.The
meeting of security ministers and officials discussed how to secure shipping in
the sensitive region, which is vital to the world’s oil supply.Foreign
Secretary Jeremy Hunt plans to brief Parliament on the Friday seizure of the
Stena Impero tanker and its crew of 23, now in a heavily guarded Iranian port.Also
on Monday, Iran released new video showing the ship’s crew for the first time,
an apparent attempt to show they were unharmed. None of the 23 crewmembers are
British nationals but are mostly Indian and also Filipino, Russian and Latvian
nationals. May’s
official spokesman, James Slack, said Iran has seized a ship under false and
illegal pretenses and needs to release it and its crew immediately.He
said giving an individual naval escort to all UK-flagged ships is not an option
because of the volume of traffic. But he denied cuts have made the Royal Navy
too small.“We
have the largest military budget in Europe, and we are investing in a
world-class Royal Navy,” he said.Britain
is considering a number of options to raise the economic and diplomatic
pressure on Iran, but officials say military operations are not being
considered at the moment. Britain is also seeking support from key European
allies in an effort to keep the Strait of Hormuz open to shipping.The
tanker crisis is unfolding in the final days of May’s leadership. The
Conservative Party plans to name her successor Tuesday, and the new prime
minister — either front-runner Boris Johnson or Hunt — is expected to take
office Wednesday.Friday’s
seizure came amid heightened tensions between the US and Iran stemming from
President Donald Trump’s decision last year to pull the US from Iran’s nuclear
accord with world powers and reinstate sweeping sanctions on Iran.Steps
have been taken to prevent further incidents in the coming days while longer
range options are discussed. Maritime industry publication Lloyd’s List said
there are currently no UK-flagged ships heading to the Arabian Gulf and eight UK-flagged
vessels anchored there after a government advisory to such vessels to avoid the
Strait of Hormuz.Restoring
the free flow of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is of critical importance
to the world’s energy supplies because one-fifth of all global crude exports
pass through the narrow waterway between Iran and Oman.Iranian
officials say the seizure of the British oil tanker was a justified response to
Britain’s role in impounding an Iranian supertanker two weeks earlier off the
coast of Gibraltar, a British overseas territory located on the southern tip of
Spain.Britain
says the two incidents cannot be compared, asserting that Britain acted
lawfully off the Gibraltar coast to prevent illegal oil shipments to Syria that
would have violated European Union sanctions while Iran broke international
maritime law by forcing the Stena Impero to change course and go to Iran.Britain
says the tanker was in Omani waters at the time, which Iran disputes.In
the newly released video on Monday, the Stena Impero crew is seen dressed in
red uniforms and seated around a table onboard as an unidentified Iranian man
is heard thanking them for their cooperation. A cameraman is heard telling them
not to look at the camera.It
wasn’t clear if the crew was under duress to take part in the filming.Other
choreographed shots show a man checking on the ship, the crew sharing a laugh
and talking next to a coffee machine inside the ship. The crew’s chefs are seen
preparing food. Another video released by Iran’s state broadcaster shows Iran’s
flag hoisted on the ship’s bridge.As
the nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers unravels, the US has expanded
its military presence in the region, while Iran has begun openly exceeding the
uranium enrichment levels set in the accord to try to pressure Europe into
alleviating the pain caused by the sanctions.European
nations, which are trying to save the nuclear deal and keep Iran from
isolation, have tried to come up with ways to keep trading with Iran but have
run smack into Trump’s sanctions, which also target Iranian oil exports.Britain
is adding to its military profile in the region but it does not have the naval
resources that would be needed to protect all of its shipping interests. Scores
of vessels pass through the Strait of Hormuz each day, where shipping lanes are
just two miles wide at its narrowest. More than 400 transits through the
passage were made last year by UK associated ships.In
Tehran, some 160 lawmakers issued a joint statement Sunday praising the interception
of the British-flagged vessel by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, which released
video of the seizure, showing Iranian commandos in black ski masks and fatigues
rappelling from a helicopter onto the vessel.Also
Sunday, an audio released by maritime security risk firm Dryad Global shows
that a British frigate was too far away from the targeted tanker to keep it
from being diverted into an Iranian port, despite UK efforts to keep it from
being boarded.In
the audio, a British naval officer from the HMS Montrose patrolling the area
around the Strait of Hormuz, which is at the mouth of the Arabian Gulf, is
heard telling the Iranian patrol boat: “Please confirm that you are not
intending to violate international law by unlawfully attempting to board the MV
Stena.”His
words did nothing to deter the Iranians.British
officials say the HMS Montrose was roughly 60 minutes from the scene when the
Iranians took control of the tanker, too far away to intervene effectively as
it had a week earlier when it warned off Iranian Guard vessels during an escort
of a British commercial oil tanker.
Prime Minister Theresa May chaired an emergency security session on Monday to
discuss how to respond to Iran’s seizure of a British-flagged tanker in the
Strait of Hormuz.The
meeting of security ministers and officials discussed how to secure shipping in
the sensitive region, which is vital to the world’s oil supply.Foreign
Secretary Jeremy Hunt plans to brief Parliament on the Friday seizure of the
Stena Impero tanker and its crew of 23, now in a heavily guarded Iranian port.Also
on Monday, Iran released new video showing the ship’s crew for the first time,
an apparent attempt to show they were unharmed. None of the 23 crewmembers are
British nationals but are mostly Indian and also Filipino, Russian and Latvian
nationals. May’s
official spokesman, James Slack, said Iran has seized a ship under false and
illegal pretenses and needs to release it and its crew immediately.He
said giving an individual naval escort to all UK-flagged ships is not an option
because of the volume of traffic. But he denied cuts have made the Royal Navy
too small.“We
have the largest military budget in Europe, and we are investing in a
world-class Royal Navy,” he said.Britain
is considering a number of options to raise the economic and diplomatic
pressure on Iran, but officials say military operations are not being
considered at the moment. Britain is also seeking support from key European
allies in an effort to keep the Strait of Hormuz open to shipping.The
tanker crisis is unfolding in the final days of May’s leadership. The
Conservative Party plans to name her successor Tuesday, and the new prime
minister — either front-runner Boris Johnson or Hunt — is expected to take
office Wednesday.Friday’s
seizure came amid heightened tensions between the US and Iran stemming from
President Donald Trump’s decision last year to pull the US from Iran’s nuclear
accord with world powers and reinstate sweeping sanctions on Iran.Steps
have been taken to prevent further incidents in the coming days while longer
range options are discussed. Maritime industry publication Lloyd’s List said
there are currently no UK-flagged ships heading to the Arabian Gulf and eight UK-flagged
vessels anchored there after a government advisory to such vessels to avoid the
Strait of Hormuz.Restoring
the free flow of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is of critical importance
to the world’s energy supplies because one-fifth of all global crude exports
pass through the narrow waterway between Iran and Oman.Iranian
officials say the seizure of the British oil tanker was a justified response to
Britain’s role in impounding an Iranian supertanker two weeks earlier off the
coast of Gibraltar, a British overseas territory located on the southern tip of
Spain.Britain
says the two incidents cannot be compared, asserting that Britain acted
lawfully off the Gibraltar coast to prevent illegal oil shipments to Syria that
would have violated European Union sanctions while Iran broke international
maritime law by forcing the Stena Impero to change course and go to Iran.Britain
says the tanker was in Omani waters at the time, which Iran disputes.In
the newly released video on Monday, the Stena Impero crew is seen dressed in
red uniforms and seated around a table onboard as an unidentified Iranian man
is heard thanking them for their cooperation. A cameraman is heard telling them
not to look at the camera.It
wasn’t clear if the crew was under duress to take part in the filming.Other
choreographed shots show a man checking on the ship, the crew sharing a laugh
and talking next to a coffee machine inside the ship. The crew’s chefs are seen
preparing food. Another video released by Iran’s state broadcaster shows Iran’s
flag hoisted on the ship’s bridge.As
the nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers unravels, the US has expanded
its military presence in the region, while Iran has begun openly exceeding the
uranium enrichment levels set in the accord to try to pressure Europe into
alleviating the pain caused by the sanctions.European
nations, which are trying to save the nuclear deal and keep Iran from
isolation, have tried to come up with ways to keep trading with Iran but have
run smack into Trump’s sanctions, which also target Iranian oil exports.Britain
is adding to its military profile in the region but it does not have the naval
resources that would be needed to protect all of its shipping interests. Scores
of vessels pass through the Strait of Hormuz each day, where shipping lanes are
just two miles wide at its narrowest. More than 400 transits through the
passage were made last year by UK associated ships.In
Tehran, some 160 lawmakers issued a joint statement Sunday praising the interception
of the British-flagged vessel by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, which released
video of the seizure, showing Iranian commandos in black ski masks and fatigues
rappelling from a helicopter onto the vessel.Also
Sunday, an audio released by maritime security risk firm Dryad Global shows
that a British frigate was too far away from the targeted tanker to keep it
from being diverted into an Iranian port, despite UK efforts to keep it from
being boarded.In
the audio, a British naval officer from the HMS Montrose patrolling the area
around the Strait of Hormuz, which is at the mouth of the Arabian Gulf, is
heard telling the Iranian patrol boat: “Please confirm that you are not
intending to violate international law by unlawfully attempting to board the MV
Stena.”His
words did nothing to deter the Iranians.British
officials say the HMS Montrose was roughly 60 minutes from the scene when the
Iranians took control of the tanker, too far away to intervene effectively as
it had a week earlier when it warned off Iranian Guard vessels during an escort
of a British commercial oil tanker.