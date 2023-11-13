Gold prices decline in Baghdad, remain stable in Erbil

2023-11-13 13:45:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, gold prices edged lower in Baghdad's local markets while maintaining stability in Erbi.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, gold prices in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad this morning showed the selling price of one Mithqal of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold at 431,000 dinars, with a purchase price of 427,000 dinars.

The selling price of one Mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was 401,000 dinars, with a purchase price of 397,000 dinars.

In goldsmith shops, the selling price of a 21-carat Gulf gold mithqal ranged between 435,000 and 445,000 dinars, while the selling price of an Iraqi gold mithqal varied between 405,000 and 415,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the Mithqal of 24-carat gold had a selling price of 515,000 dinars, 455,000 dinars for 21-carat, and 395,000 dinars for 18-carat.

One Mithqal of gold is equivalent to five grams.