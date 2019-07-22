Pompeo dismisses Iran's announcement that it captured US spies

2019/07/22 | 17:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- US
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday dismissed Iran’s announcement it had
captured 17 spies working for the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and sentenced
some to death.Iran
made the announcement in state media, saying the alleged spies had been
arrested in the 12 months to March 2019. Such announcements are not unusual in
Iran, but the timing has raised concerns that Tehran is hardening its position
in its standoff with Western powers.“The
Iranian regime has a long history of lying... I would take with a significant
grain of salt any Iranian assertion about actions that they’ve taken,” Pompeo
said in an interview with Fox News Channel.Pompeo
declined to comment about any specific cases, but added, “There’s a long list
of Americans that we are working to get home from Iran.”In
recent weeks, the United States has blamed Iran for a string of incidents in
the Strait of Hormuz, an important shipping alley in the oil trade bordering
one coast of Iran. Iran has denied the accusations.On
Friday, Iran seized a British-flagged oil tanker in the strait. Tehran had
previously warned it would retaliate after Britain captured an Iranian tanker
off the coast of Gibraltar.Asked
about any possible US role in the tensions, Pompeo said, “The responsibility...
falls to the United Kingdom to take care of their ships.”
