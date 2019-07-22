Home › Baghdad Post › Pompeo dismisses Iran's announcement that it captured US spies

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- USSecretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday dismissed Iran’s announcement it hadcaptured 17 spies working for the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and sentencedsome to death.Iranmade the announcement in state media, saying the alleged spies had beenarrested in the 12 months to March 2019. Such announcements are not unusual inIran, but the timing has raised concerns that Tehran is hardening its positionin its standoff with Western powers.“TheIranian regime has a long history of lying... I would take with a significantgrain of salt any Iranian assertion about actions that they’ve taken,” Pompeosaid in an interview with Fox News Channel.Pompeodeclined to comment about any specific cases, but added, “There’s a long listof Americans that we are working to get home from Iran.”Inrecent weeks, the United States has blamed Iran for a string of incidents inthe Strait of Hormuz, an important shipping alley in the oil trade borderingone coast of Iran. Iran has denied the accusations.OnFriday, Iran seized a British-flagged oil tanker in the strait. Tehran hadpreviously warned it would retaliate after Britain captured an Iranian tankeroff the coast of Gibraltar.Askedabout any possible US role in the tensions, Pompeo said, “The responsibility...falls to the United Kingdom to take care of their ships.”