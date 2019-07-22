عربي | كوردى


Pompeo dismisses Iran's announcement that it captured US spies
2019/07/22 | 17:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- US

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday dismissed Iran’s announcement it had

captured 17 spies working for the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and sentenced

some to death.Iran

made the announcement in state media, saying the alleged spies had been

arrested in the 12 months to March 2019. Such announcements are not unusual in

Iran, but the timing has raised concerns that Tehran is hardening its position

in its standoff with Western powers.“The

Iranian regime has a long history of lying... I would take with a significant

grain of salt any Iranian assertion about actions that they’ve taken,” Pompeo

said in an interview with Fox News Channel.Pompeo

declined to comment about any specific cases, but added, “There’s a long list

of Americans that we are working to get home from Iran.”In

recent weeks, the United States has blamed Iran for a string of incidents in

the Strait of Hormuz, an important shipping alley in the oil trade bordering

one coast of Iran. Iran has denied the accusations.On

Friday, Iran seized a British-flagged oil tanker in the strait. Tehran had

previously warned it would retaliate after Britain captured an Iranian tanker

off the coast of Gibraltar.Asked

about any possible US role in the tensions, Pompeo said, “The responsibility...

falls to the United Kingdom to take care of their ships.”



