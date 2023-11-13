Major leadership changes in Iraq's CTS under new commander
2023-11-13 15:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News / A reliable security source reported on Monday that the new head of the Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS), Lieutenant General Karim Al-Tamimi, has made changes in some key positions within the agency.
The source informed Shafaq News Agency that Major General Hassan Mackenzie has been appointed as the commander of the CTS, and Brigadier General Mohammed Zubair has been assigned the position of commander of the Second Special Operations.
Furthermore, Brigadier General Alaa Yasser has been appointed as the commander of the First Counter-Terrorism Command.
It is noteworthy that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al Sudani, decided on November 1 to dismiss Lieutenant General Abdul Wahhab Al-Saadi from the leadership of the CTS and Lieutenant General Ahmed Salim from the command of operations in Baghdad.
The spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Rasul, stated that "Al Sudani made changes to several high-ranking military positions and assigned replacements to continue their military careers."
These changes included the appointment of Lieutenant General Karim Aboud Mohammed as the head of the CTS, replacing Al-Saadi. Additionally, Lieutenant General Ahmed Salim Bahjat was transferred from his position as the commander of operations in Baghdad to lead the Ministry of Defense, and Lieutenant General Waleed Khalifa Majeed was appointed as his replacement.