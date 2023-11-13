Baghdad to transform 3,000 tons of waste into 80 megawatts

2023-11-13 16:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Under the ‘0 landfill 0 emission’ project, the Baghdad municipality said on Sunday that it plans to put out a contract to transform 3,000 tons of waste per day into 80 megawatts per hour. The program will lessen the amount of garbage that is disposed of, which will have a negative influence […]

