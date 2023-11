2023-11-13 18:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Migration and Displacement, Evan Jabro, announced on Monday the return of 375 displaced Yazidis to their original areas in Sinjar. The 375 displaced Yazidis returned from a refugee camp in Zakho district in northwestern Duhok governorate in Iraqi Kurdistan to their original residential areas in Sinjar district in […]

The post 375 displaced Yazidis return to their original areas in Sinjar appeared first on Iraqi News.