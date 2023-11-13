Share Rise on Possible Resumption of Kurdistan Oil Sales

2023-11-13 20:00:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. On Sunday, senior officials from the Iraqi Federal Government in Baghdad met with KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and his team to discuss the resumption of oil exports via the Iraqi-Turkish Pipeline (ITP) the Turkish port of Ceyhan. Deputy Prime Minister for Energy and Minister for Energy Affairs and Oil, Hayan Abdul-Ghani, […]

