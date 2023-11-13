US, Coalition forces attacked 52 times in Iraq, Syria in less than a month

2023-11-13 20:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – A Pentagon official said on Monday that there had been at least 52 attacks against US and Coalition forces between October 17 and November 13, with 24 of those attacks occurring in Iraq and 28 in Syria. Many one-way drone strikes against US and Coalition forces at Rumalyn Landing Zone, Syria, occurred […]

