Al-Sudani visits National Intelligence Headquarters

2023-11-13 20:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani conducted an afternoon visit to the headquarters of the National Intelligence Agency on Monday.

This information was conveyed through an official statement from his office. During the visit, he held a meeting with senior personnel of the agency, gaining insights into its operations, organizational structure, directorates, and evaluating the effectiveness of its performance in carrying out assigned duties and tasks.

The Prime Minister emphasized the crucial national and effective role of the intelligence agency in solidifying security, safeguarding the country and its sovereignty from external threats and challenges. He underscored its significance in maintaining the stability of various sectors and arenas within Iraqi state institutions.