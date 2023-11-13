Iraq, Iran discuss security cooperation

2023-11-13 22:15:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, highlighted on Monday the need to strengthen cooperation between the Iraqi and Iranian police forces to enforce the law. Al-Sudani’s remarks took place during his meeting with the chief commander of the Law Enforcement Command of Iran, Ahmed-Reza Radan, and his accompanying delegation, where they […]

