Al-Sudani discusses social harmony with senior Iraqi cleric

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani welcomed Sheikh Ahmed Hassan Al-Taha, the prominent scholar of the Iraqi Jurisprudential Assembly for Senior Scholars for Advocacy and Issuing Fatwas, along with his accompanying delegation on Monday.

The information was conveyed through a statement from Al-Sudani's media office. The meeting included a review of efforts to sustain and enhance social peace, as well as supporting the discourse of moderation and Islamic unity amidst significant challenges facing the region.

According to the statement, the meeting also addressed the importance of Arab and Islamic efforts collaborating to support the Palestinian people and their just cause, particularly considering the crimes and blockade imposed upon them by the Zionist occupation authorities.