2023-11-13 22:45:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / An official security source reported on Monday the outbreak of clashes between Iraqi forces and elements of the ISIS organization in Kirkuk.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that "the counter-terrorism service engaged with remnants of ISIS in Kirkuk," noting casualties among the terrorist organization's members.

The source emphasized that the clashes are ongoing.