Turkish airstrikes target PKK militants in Sinjar and Amedi

2023-11-14 00:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / A security source reported that a Turkish drone had carried out an airstrike targeting militants affiliated with the Kurdish Workers' Party in the district of Sinjar.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that the Turkish drone had targeted a vehicle transporting members of the PKK inside the center of the Sonuni district, north of the Sinjar district. The airstrike resulted in the death of several militants inside the vehicle, with no further details provided.

Earlier in the day, a security source mentioned that Turkish artillery had shelled multiple areas in the Nahili region, part of the Amedi district north of Duhok, more than 20 times consecutively.