Iraq condemns Israeli violations in Palestine

2023-11-14 00:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned Israel on Monday for persistently violating international law in Palestine.

This condemnation addressed the recent bombing of the Qatari Committee's headquarters for the "Reconstruction of Gaza." The ministry, reaffirming its stance through spokesperson Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, expressed Iraq's government and people's solidarity with the people of Gaza. It called for an immediate halt to hostile attacks on the innocent population, emphasizing that such actions constitute a serious breach of international humanitarian and legal principles.

The ministry urged the United Nations Security Council and the international community to "assume their responsibilities and put an end to these violations that have exceeded descriptive boundaries and destructive effects," according to the statement. The Iraqi Foreign Ministry reiterated its support for efforts aimed at stopping these violations, aligning with the purposes of the United Nations Charter and its principles.