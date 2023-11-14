JP Morgan lends Iraq $257 million to maintain power facilities

2023-11-14 01:15:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Finance, Taif Sami, signed an agreement on Sunday with JP Morgan Chase & Co. to finance a maintenance project for power plants. The agreement was signed in partnership with General Electric (GE), according to a statement cited by the Iraqi News Agency (INA). The project will contribute effectively […]

